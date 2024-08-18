Air India transfers crew out of London hotel after assault

Air India on Sunday said it would relocate its crew from London’s Radisson Red hotel following an assault on one of its cabin crew last week.

The announcement followed concerns over cabin crew on their London layover continuing to be assigned the same hotel after the incident on Thursday night, as well as the management’s alleged failure to heed complaints in the past about lack of adequate security at the facility.

On Thursday night, at the hotel in Heathrow, an assailant entered a woman cabin crew’s room with the help of a card key when she was sleeping. There was an assault on her, but occupants in adjacent room were able to intervene and nab the attacker upon hearing her cries for help. The woman sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital. She was flown back to Mumbai on Saturday night.

‘Unlawful intrusion’

The airline has described the incident as “an unlawful incident of intrusion”. In WhatsApp chats among Air India crew who are deputed on London flights, the incident has been described as a sexual assault. In a different social media post, there was concern over colleagues being assigned the same hotel on the day after the incident.

“We have taken immediate measures and decided to move our colleagues to another hotel,” Air India said in a statement posted on X, adding that it constantly reviews travel and stay arrangements based on feedback from employees.

The airline said it had reached out to the hotel management to ensure the safety of those crew who continue to stay at the hotel. Air India is also working with the local police on the incident.

In one of the WhatsApp conversations reviewed by The Hindu, a crew member said several complaints had been raised in the past about inadequate safety at the hotel, the reception desk being left unattended in the night, and dimly lit corridors. A post on Instagram that first brought the incident to light said there were concerns among the crew about a miscreant knocking on their windows and doors, and they were often forced to stack their belongings against the hotel door for their safety.