Air India to operate 64 flights to 12 countries from May 7

Indians in Gulf and South East Asian countries are likely to benefit the most from the first phase of the repatriation exercise beginning May 7 as 80% of the flights planned by the government to bring back Indians stranded around the world will be sent to these regions. A large chunk of these flights will be destined for Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The entire operation will be managed by Air India, which will operate 64 flights between May 7 and 13, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said during a video-conference with journalists, adding that the government will consider roping in private carriers in subsequent phases. Of these, 15 will return Indians to Kerala, 11 to Tamil Nadu, seven to Telangana and three to Karnataka. Delhi will get eleven flights.

Also read | Post-lockdown, Indians in Gulf will be the first to return

The Minister also shared air fares to be paid by those seeking to return. A flight from London to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and New Delhi will cost ₹50,000 (per passenger). Flights from Chicago, San Francisco, Newark and Washington will cost nearly ₹1,00,00; a flight from Dubai will cost ₹13,000 and from Abu Dhabi ₹15,000. Flights from Singapore and Malaysia will cost ₹20,000.

Passengers will also have to pay for their quarantine facilities, but a final decision will be taken by the State governments.

Also read | Two Navy ships headed to Maldives, two to UAE for evacuation

To a question on why were passengers being charged exorbitant airfares on par with commercial rates, the Minister said, "this is a commercial service. We will not be offering subsidised fares. As it is Air India is surviving on a government subsidy of ₹500 crore to ₹600 crore per month and most private airlines are hand to mouth and are loss making." He explained that air tickets also factored the cost of a two-way journey as many aircraft will fly from India empty.

"This exercise is for those who find themselves distressed and are stranded because either their visas have expired or either they are being deported or either they went to these countries for work and wanted to come back," the Minister said.