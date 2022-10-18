Air India to grow international market share to 30% in 5 years

A hub in Southern India for country logical: CEO Campbell Wilson

Jagriti Chandra 11138 NEW DELHI
October 18, 2022 20:28 IST

 India had an advantage due to its geography from a connectivity point of view as well as a local population and diaspora, while most global airlines either had a strong home market or connectivity, says Campbell Wilson | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Air India (AI) aims to grow its share of international passengers to and from India from the current 12% to 30% over the next five years, its CEO Campbell Wilson said on Tuesday.

In order to support this international growth, India can have more than one hub, including one located in Southern India, Mr. Wilson said during a press interaction.

The airline aims to reclaim its presence globally, and Mr. Wilson explained how that could be achieved. “India’s network has not always been purely commercially driven. It has been perhaps driven by the location of the diaspora, which is not wrong. But we can appeal to a lot more... [such as] the pure international traveller, the sort that fly Emirates, Qatar and Singapore Airlines and others, which will allow us to broaden our footprint,” he said.

He added that India had an advantage due to its geography from a connectivity point of view as well as a local population and diaspora, while most global airlines either have a strong home market or connectivity.

Addressing questions about concerns over passenger experience due to dysfunctional seat-back screens on long international flights, he said in-flight entertainment screens in business class on all widebody aircraft will be fixed by the end of October, and in economy class, by January 2023. Refurbishing of passenger cabins, such as repairing seats, new cushions and carpeting could be accomplished by “early” 2023 though procuring spares for seats that are now very old was a challenge.

