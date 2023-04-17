Air India to allow narrow body flight pilots to fly bigger planes

April 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In an industry first, Air India has offered its narrow body flight pilots an opportunity to be promoted to wide body aircraft as the airline merges a total of four airlines in one group and prepares to recruit pilots for a growing fleet size.

Air India has however cut the guaranteed flying allowance offered to pilots to a sum equivalent of 40 hours of flying instead of the pre-pandemic practice of 70 hours, which has aggrieved pilots with some also contemplating protests against the move.