GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till further notice

The Tata Group-owned carrier had suspended services from the national capital to Tel Aviv till August 8.

Published - August 09, 2024 08:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only File

Photo used for representation purpose only File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Air India on Friday (August 9, 2024) announced suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv till further notice amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

The Tata Group-owned carrier had suspended services from the national capital to Tel Aviv till August 8.

"In view of the current situation in parts of the Middle East, scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended with immediate effect until further notice. We are continuously monitoring the situation," the airline said in a post on X.

The carrier is offering a full refund to its passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv.

Tensions continue to remain high in the Middle East amid conflict between Israel and various terror groups, including Hamas.

Earlier this year also, Air India had briefly suspended flights to Tel Aviv at different points of time due to the Middle East tensions.

After nearly five months, the carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

Related Topics

air transport / Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.