Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till April 30

April 19, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Air India on April 19 said its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till April 30 amid tensions in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline operates four weekly flights between the national capital and the Israeli city.

Iran-Israel Crisis Updates April 19, 2024

"Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline is offering one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges for passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period.

On Sunday, the carrier decided to temporarily suspend its flights to Tel Aviv.

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East in the wake of attacks by Iran on Israel and the response in retaliation.

The Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3, after nearly five months.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting from October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.