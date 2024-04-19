ADVERTISEMENT

Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till April 30

April 19, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East in the wake of attacks by Iran on Israel and the response in retaliation

PTI

The Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3, after nearly five months. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Air India on April 19 said its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till April 30 amid tensions in the Middle East.

The airline operates four weekly flights between the national capital and the Israeli city.

"Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline is offering one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges for passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period.

On Sunday, the carrier decided to temporarily suspend its flights to Tel Aviv.

The Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced the services to the Israeli city on March 3, after nearly five months.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting from October 7, 2023, after the Hamas group's attack on the Israeli city.

