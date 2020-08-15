Air India says 57 pilots have ‘resigned’

NEW DELHI

15 August 2020 21:56 IST

Air India on Saturday clarified that 57 of its pilots, “seeking greener pastures”, had resigned from the airline “citing financial constraints”.

The pilots include permanent and contractual employees, it said in response to a report published in The Hindu on Saturday. “Some of the pilots later on had withdrawn their resignations. Air India no longer requires the services of these pilots and has now accepted their resignations. Moreover, some of these pilots [14] have filed writ petitions ... seeking a direction to Air India to accept the withdrawal of their resignations. This matter is sub judice,” the statement said.

