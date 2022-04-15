Tatas rejig Air India board, appoint top-level executives

Makes new appointments to top management roles

Tata Sons on Friday reshuffled Air India’s board and made new appointments to top management roles.

Senior airline officials, who held board positions, have stepped down and will be handling management roles.

These include Air India’s Director-Finance Vinod Hejmadi who has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director-Commercial Meenakshi Malik who will now be Advisor to CEO for Commercial and Technology, Director- HR Amrita Sharan who is now Adviser to CEO for HR and Capt. R. S. Sandhu who was Director-Operations will now assume the role of Chief of Operations.

New appointments to management positions saw Tata Sons Nipun Aggarwal being appointed as Chief Commercial Officer and Accountable Manager, Suresh Dutt Tripathy as Chief Human Resources Officer, Satya Ramaswamy as Chief Digital and Technology Officer and Rajesh Dogra as Head of Customer Experience and Ground Handling.

The message from Tata Sons and Air India Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran, also informed the airline employees that until a new CEO is appointed, the management team will report to him.

Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci last month declined Tata Sons’ offer to head Air India as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after questions over his political links leaving the top post at the airline vacant.