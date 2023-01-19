Air India plans to loan back artworks for its office after government transfer to NGMA

January 19, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Air India plans to loan back some of its over 4,000 paintings, sculptures and other artefacts comprising works by M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza as well as Salvador Dali ashtrays to recreate the airline’s history at its new office even as concerns remain over the government’s decision to transfer the vast repertoire of the airline’s art works to the National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA).

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Culture in a symbolic handing over of the art works which will be housed at NGMA after they are transferred “in six to seven months” from Mumbai where they are stored in a godown at Air India’s office in Nariman Point. These art works were under the charge of a special purpose vehicle of the government which houses all the assets of the erstwhile national carrier, which were not part of the privatisation deal under which Tata Sons gained the ownership of Air India last year.

“We would like to loan back some of the art works for our new office in Gurgaon to tell the story of Air India and its rich history,” its CEO Campbell Wilson told The Hindu.

It is learnt that the airline had expressed its intent to keep with itself all the art works which were a result of its founder J.R.D. Tata’s vision to showcase “a little of India” at its booking offices across the world at a time the erstwhile Tata Airlines was expanding its global reach.

Though officially the government was in-charge of the art works, it is Air India which has been responsible for its custody even after the airline’s privatisation. A senior official of the NGMA declined to provide a timeline over which the artworks will be brought to Delhi, and said that they will now start the process of cataloguing them. Subsequently, it will hold exhibitions on different themes to showcase these art pieces. Culture Minister G..K Reddy said at a ceremony on Wednesday that the collection a schedule for exhibitions will soon be brought out and that these works will also be opened to audiences abroad through innovative digital interfaces.

The art works were collected over a period of six decades between early 1950s and 2007 and started when the erstwhile Tata Airlines was expanding its global reach and needed to showcase “a little of India”, in the words of its founder J.R.D. Tata, in its booking offices across the world. The art collection comprises works by India’s best-known artistes such as M.F. Hussain, S.H. Raza, S. Gaitonde, K.A. Ara, Anjolie Ela Menon, Arpana Caur and B. Prabha . There are also stone sculptures dating back to the ninth century, wood work, a collection of exquisite clocks as well as a costume collection.

Artefacts in the collection recall the heyday of the airline such as ashtrays designed by surrealist Salvador Dali which were meant to be gifted to first-class passengers or menu cards painted by B. Prabha.

But some ask whether NGMA is the right place to house the art works.

“An institution like NGMA would be interested in modern arts, which is their mandate. But Air India’s art collection goes beyond modern art. Air India’s collection is one of the richest in India and includes nearly 4,000 artefacts. The NGMA would be completely lost if they were to take all of the works. They wouldn’t know what to do with it. They may also have space constraints to store all the works,” says art historian Meera Dass who was tasked with preparing an inventory of all the works owned by Air India in 2018.

The art works comprise not just those that were purchased by the airline, but also material developed in Air India’s art studios under the supervision of the airline’s commercial director Bobby Kooka and director for publicity Jaal Cowasjee. These included posters, hoardings, maps, in-flight reading material which would all be considered art material today, explains Ms. Dass. There is also embroidered, painted and printed textile including Kalamkari embroideries over 28 feet long or the rare Rabari embroidery. There is also a collection dolls, reverse painting on glass, Mysore wood carvings, leithographs and posters from early 20th century.

“What we really need is a dedicated aviation museum in the country considering we were early entrants to the sky market alongside the US, UK and Germany. One of the earliest air-mail was flown in India by J.R.D. Tata in 1932 not too long after the Wright Brothers demonstrated the first powered flight in 1903. We were also conducting pilot training and engineering works. It is important that these works see the light of day so that we can narrate the story of Air India,” says Ms. Dass.