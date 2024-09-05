GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India plane makes precautionary landing at Moscow; later takes off for Birmingham

The Boeing 787 plane was operating the flight AI 113

Updated - September 05, 2024 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Air India flight from Delhi to Birmingham made a precautionary landing at Moscow. File

Air India flight from Delhi to Birmingham made a precautionary landing at Moscow. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An Air India aircraft from the national capital to Birmingham made a precautionary landing at Moscow on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) due to suspected technical issues, according to an official.

“After carrying out requisite checks, the aircraft took off from Moscow and landed at Birmingham on early Thursday (September 5) morning,” the official in the know said.

Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram Air India flight makes emergency landing after bomb scare

The Boeing 787 plane was operating the flight AI 113. There was no official statement from Air India.

The official said that due to suspected technical issues, the plane made a precautionary landing at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. After the checks, the aircraft flew to Brimingham.

Details about the number of passengers in the aircraft could not be ascertained.

Published - September 05, 2024 10:10 am IST

