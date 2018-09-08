National

Air India plane lands on unfinished runway in Male

Inquiry being conducted, both pilots grounded

An Air India plane with 136 passengers on board landed on an under-construction runway at the Male International Airport on Friday.

The plane was flying from Thiruvananthapuram. Two tyres of the A320 aircraft also deflated due to sudden braking at the time of landing. The aviation watchdog DGCA has called the incident “serious” and grounded the two pilots.

A senior DGCA official said, “As the incident is serious the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been informed. Both pilots have been de-rostered.”

An Air India spokesperson said that all passengers were safe and that the plane had been towed near the terminal. The stranded passengers were accommodated in flights of other airlines that departed from Male.

The official added that local regulatory authorities were conducting an inquiry into the incident.

Spares had to be rushed in to Male to bring back the grounded aircraft to Thiruvananthapuram, the nearest airport from the island nation, sources said.

