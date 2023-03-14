HamberMenu
Air India passenger booked for unruly behaviour on flight refuses bail, goes to jail

Air India passenger Ratnakar Dwivedi was granted cash bail by a court, but he refused to pay the amount and told the court he was ready to go to jail

March 14, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

A man booked for alleged unruly behaviour and smoking on an Air India flight was sent to jail by a court in Mumbai after he refused to pay ₹25,000 for bail and instead cited online ‘search’ to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was ₹250.

A court had granted the accused, Ratnakar Dwivedi, a cash bail, but he refused to pay the amount and told the court on March 13 he was ready to go to jail.

He was booked under Section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code after he was allegedly caught smoking in the lavatory of Air India’s London-Mumbai flight and behaving in an unruly manner on March 10.

The accused told the court he had read online that the fine payable under section 336 of the IPC is ₹250, which he was willing to pay, but not the bail amount.

Following this, the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate sent him to jail on March 13.

Air India had said a passenger was found smoking in the lavatory of the flight and behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused also caused a disturbance on the aircraft and endangered the lives of all passengers, besides disobeying the pilot’s oral and written instructions to keep calm.

