Air India operates special flight to Dhaka, brings back 205 people to Delhi

Published - August 07, 2024 09:38 am IST - New Delhi

Air India will be commencing its scheduled operations -- two daily flights from the national capital -- to Dhaka on Wednesday, August 7.

PTI

Passengers come out after the Air India flight from Dhaka arrived at the airport in New Delhi, early Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A special Air India flight brought 205 people, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, morning, an official said.

The chartered flight, which took off for the Bangladesh capital late Tuesday, was operated with an A321 neo aircraft.

The flight brought back 205 people -- 199 adults and six infants -- from Dhaka. Air India operated the flight, which took off from the national capital without any passengers, at a very short notice despite infrastructure challenges at the airport there, said the official in the know of the developments.

Air India will be commencing its scheduled operations -- two daily flights from the national capital -- to Dhaka on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Air India had cancelled its morning flight but operated the evening flight to Dhaka.

Vistara and IndiGo will also be operating their services to the Bangladesh capital as per schedule.

Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka and two daily services from Kolkata.

Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after street protests over job quota forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee.

