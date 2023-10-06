ADVERTISEMENT

Air India opens mega engineering warehouse at Delhi airport

October 06, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Air India has opened a mega warehouse facility at Delhi airport spread over 54,000 square feet with capacity to store more than a million engineering spare parts to ensure quick checks and repairs of its aircraft.

The facility is located at the Delhi airport’s cargo terminal near Terminal 3, which is close to Air India’s aircraft hangars and will ensure swift movement of spares to address technical issues. 

The warehouse would meet maintenance requirements of Air India, Air India Express and AIX Connect fleet from a centralised location by integrating 16 smaller facilities scattered across Delhi and Mumbai, the airline said in a press statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The warehouse is a major milestone for Air India and a reinforcement of the quality, professionalism, and investment that we are now committed to make,” CEO Campbell Wilson said in the statement, adding that its proximity to the airline’s hangar at the Delhi airport would enable Air India to promptly address engineering requirements leading to improved punctuality of flights.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US