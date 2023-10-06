Air India opens mega engineering warehouse at Delhi airport

October 06, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Air India has opened a mega warehouse facility at Delhi airport spread over 54,000 square feet with capacity to store more than a million engineering spare parts to ensure quick checks and repairs of its aircraft.

The facility is located at the Delhi airport’s cargo terminal near Terminal 3, which is close to Air India’s aircraft hangars and will ensure swift movement of spares to address technical issues.

The warehouse would meet maintenance requirements of Air India, Air India Express and AIX Connect fleet from a centralised location by integrating 16 smaller facilities scattered across Delhi and Mumbai, the airline said in a press statement.

“The warehouse is a major milestone for Air India and a reinforcement of the quality, professionalism, and investment that we are now committed to make,” CEO Campbell Wilson said in the statement, adding that its proximity to the airline’s hangar at the Delhi airport would enable Air India to promptly address engineering requirements leading to improved punctuality of flights.