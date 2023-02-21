ADVERTISEMENT

Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency

February 21, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.

PTI

An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday due to a medical emergency, according to an official.

According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.

The flight was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard and the passenger concerned was taken to a hospital, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the flight took off from London at around 2330 hours (IST), according to another official.

Details about the medical emergency could not be immediately ascertained.

The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / USA

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US