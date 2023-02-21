HamberMenu
Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to medical emergency

The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.

February 21, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft

An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday due to a medical emergency, according to an official.

According to data available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 (ER) aircraft.

The flight was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard and the passenger concerned was taken to a hospital, the official said.

Later, the flight took off from London at around 2330 hours (IST), according to another official.

Details about the medical emergency could not be immediately ascertained.

The flight is likely to be delayed by at least 6-7 hours before it lands in Delhi, according to a wide-body aircraft pilot.

