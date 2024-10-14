ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Updated - October 14, 2024 09:38 am IST - New Delhi

“All standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board”

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday (October 14, 2024) following a bomb threat, airport sources said.

"The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," said DCP (IGI) Usha Rangnani.

Security procedures involve taking the aircraft to an isolation bay where passengers are disembarked and taken to the airport terminal building and a multi-agency team scans the aircraft. 

Further details are awaited.

