ADVERTISEMENT

Air India midair urination case | Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

January 11, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight

PTI

Policemen escort Shankar Mishra, arrested for being an unruly airline passenger, outside a court in New Delhi on Jan. 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Delhi Police on January 11 challenged a magisterial court’s order of January 7 denying the custody of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight. A sessions court is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

The fact was mentioned by the police before a Metropolitan Magistrate during the bail application of the accused.

Another magisterial court had sent Mr. Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea

Meanwhile, a Delhi court reserved its order on the bail application of Mr. Mishra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg reserved the order on the plea, which said the act was not driven by sexual desire and that it was not aimed at outraging the complainant’s modesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US