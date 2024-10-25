Air India Express to start flights to Jammu, Sri Vijaya Puram from December 1

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - October 25, 2024 06:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Air India Express will start non-stop flights to Jammu and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) from December 1.

Air India Express will start non-stop flights to Jammu and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) from December 1. | Photo Credit: PTI

Air India Express will start non-stop flights to Jammu and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) from December 1.

"Jammu will be connected with direct flights to Delhi and Srinagar. On the same day (December 1), Air India Express will start direct flights from Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) to Bengaluru and Kolkata," the airline said in a release on Friday (October 25, 2024).

Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said the airline continues to scale up its presence in the domestic market on the back of a rapidly growing fleet.

"We have recently added stations and capacity in the North-East and South, and now offer a compelling pan-India domestic product...," he added.

The Tata Group-owned airline operates over 400 daily flights, connecting 35 domestic and 14 international airports. It has a fleet of 90 aircraft.

