Air India Express gets a new livery

October 19, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

Orange and turquoise dominate new branding; airline fleet to double in next 15 months

Jagriti Chandra

Air India Express unveils its new look and aircraft livery during an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. New Air India Express wears four colours including orange, turquoise, tangerine, and ice blue. | Photo Credit: ANI

Air India’s low-cost arm, Air India Express, launched a new logo and aircraft livery in orange and turquoise colours.

The colours represent enthusiasm, premium sensibility and a digital-first approach, the airline said in a statement.

The Chairman of Air India Express, Campbell Wilson, said that the Air India Group will induct an aircraft every six days between now and 2024-end.

The airline’s CEO, Aloke Singh said that the airline will roll out a new network, which will see an increase in domestic routes, as well as those to the Gulf, South-East Asia and South Asia under a common brand as the merger of Air India Express with AirAsia India is in advanced stages. Currently, with a fleet of 56 aircraft, the airline will add 50 aircraft in the next 15 months to a fleet of 56 aircraft, and grow to 170 aircraft in the next five years, Mr. Singh added.

