Air India Express gets a new livery

October 19, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

Air India’s low-cost arm, Air India Express, launched a new logo and aircraft livery in orange and turquoise colours.

The colours represent enthusiasm, premium sensibility and a digital-first approach, the airline said in a statement.

The Chairman of Air India Express, Campbell Wilson, said that the Air India Group will induct an aircraft every six days between now and 2024-end.

The airline’s CEO, Aloke Singh said that the airline will roll out a new network, which will see an increase in domestic routes, as well as those to the Gulf, South-East Asia and South Asia under a common brand as the merger of Air India Express with AirAsia India is in advanced stages. Currently, with a fleet of 56 aircraft, the airline will add 50 aircraft in the next 15 months to a fleet of 56 aircraft, and grow to 170 aircraft in the next five years, Mr. Singh added.

