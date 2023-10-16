ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Express’ Dubai-Amritsar flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

October 16, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

An airline spokesperson said a passenger had a sudden medical complication onboard the flight and the crew opted to divert the flight to Karachi since it was the closest location

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Amritsar was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on Saturday.

An airline spokesperson said a passenger had a sudden medical complication onboard the flight and the crew opted to divert the flight to Karachi since it was the closest location to get immediate medical assistance.

"The airline closely coordinated with the airport and local authorities, and the guest was provided immediate medical services after landing. The airport doctor at Karachi administered the required medication, and after medical assessment, the pax [passenger] was cleared to fly by the airport medical team," the spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the flight departed from Dubai at 8.51 a.m. local time and landed in Karachi at 12.30 p.m. local time. Later, the flight departed for Amritsar at 2.30 p.m. (Karachi local time).

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the local authorities at Karachi airport for their immediate response and help," the spokesperson said.

