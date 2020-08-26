Air India EOI deadline extended for the 4th time

The initial deadline for submission of interest was March 30, which has since been postponed to April 30, June 30, August 30 and now October 30.

The government on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of interest in Air India’s disinvestment for the fourth time to October 30.

“The changes are as per the requests received from the IBs (interested bidders) in view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19,” said the latest Corrigendum posted on the website of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management repeating the reason for postponement given on previous occasions too. This comes days before the earlier deadline of August 30.

In January, the government invited interest from private entities for 100% stake sale of Air India along with 100% privatisation of low-cost international arm, Air India Express, and its entire 50% stake in AISATS, which is a joint venture with SATS Limited.

