Air India EOI deadline extended for the 4th time

The government on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of interest in Air India’s disinvestment for the fourth time to October 30.
“The changes are as per the requests received from the IBs (interested bidders) in view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19,” said the latest Corrigendum posted on the website of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management repeating the reason for postponement given on previous occasions too. This comes days before the earlier deadline of August 30.
In January, the government invited interest from private entities for 100% stake sale of Air India along with 100% privatisation of low-cost international arm, Air India Express, and its entire 50% stake in AISATS, which is a joint venture with SATS Limited.
The initial deadline for submission of interest was March 30, which has since been postponed to April 30, June 30, August 30 and now October 30.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath