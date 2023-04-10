Air India deboards unruly passenger from Delhi-London flight

April 10, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - New Delhi

Air India on April 10 deboarded an unruly passenger from its Delhi-London flight, which returned to the national capital, according to sources.

The sources said flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here as there was an unruly male passenger onboard.

The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow, they added.

A statement from Air India on the incident was awaited.