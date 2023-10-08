HamberMenu
Air India cancels Tel Aviv flight after Hamas attack on Israel

Private carrier Air India operates five weekly flights to Israel’s capital Tel Aviv

October 08, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Air India flight. FILE

Air India flight. FILE | Photo Credit: PTI

Flag carrier Air India cancelled its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight on Saturday after Palestine’s Hamas launched an attack against Israel.

“AI 139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv of 7 October 2023 and the return flight AI 140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi have been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew,” an airline spokesperson said.

Air India operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv, Israel’s capital.

Israel-Palestine conflict live updates

German carrier Lufthansa will cut down its flight services. “Given the current security situation in Tel Aviv”, Lufthansa will maintain a single flight to Frankfurt but “all other Lufthansa flights to and from Tel Aviv have been cancelled for this Saturday,” a spokesperson was quoted in an AFP report.

Data from aviation tracking website Flightradar24 showed that Tel Aviv airport continued to operate on Saturday, and only 14% of flights were cancelled. Some flights such as Wizz Air and Ryanair diverted to alternate destinations.

