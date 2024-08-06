ADVERTISEMENT

Air India cancels morning flight to Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara halt services for Tuesday

Updated - August 06, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 12:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka

PTI

A Vistara passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Air India on August 6 cancelled morning flights to Dhaka from the national capital amid massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

IndiGo and Vistara have cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital on August 5, two officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Bangladesh protests LIVE updates

Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An airline official on August 5 said Air India cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka and will take a decision later in the day on whether to operate its evening flight to the Bangladesh capital.

As per schedule, the airline is to operate two flights daily to Dhaka from Delhi.

The rise and fall of Sheikh Hasina

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson had said in a statement on August 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US