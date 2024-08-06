GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India cancels morning flight to Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara halt services for Tuesday

Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka

Updated - August 06, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 12:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A Vistara passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2023.

A Vistara passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Air India on August 6 cancelled morning flights to Dhaka from the national capital amid massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

IndiGo and Vistara have cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital on August 5, two officials said.

Also Read: Bangladesh protests LIVE updates

Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

An airline official on August 5 said Air India cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka and will take a decision later in the day on whether to operate its evening flight to the Bangladesh capital.

As per schedule, the airline is to operate two flights daily to Dhaka from Delhi.

The rise and fall of Sheikh Hasina

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson had said in a statement on August 4.

