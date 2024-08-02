Air India cancels flights to Tel Aviv amid Israel-Iran tensions

Air India cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran which have led to several global airlines suspending operations to the Ben Gurion Airport.

United Airlines, Delta Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways suspended their operations to Israel.

The decision came in the wake of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination in Iran’s capital after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran has blamed Israel for the strike.

Air India said passengers with confirmed bookings on the two flights would be provided with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellations charges.

Germany’s Lufthansa and another airline from the same group, Swiss International Air Lines, have cancelled all passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect till August 8.

They have also extended a suspension of flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut till August 12.

