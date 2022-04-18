Air India cancels flights to Hong Kong

Move after three passengers tested positive at Hong Kong airport

Air India has cancelled its flights to and from Hong Kong due to restrictions imposed by the local government after three of its passengers tested positive on arrival.

“Due to restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector, our flights to Hong Kong and back of April 19 and 23 stand cancelled,” the airline announced on Twitter.

Hong Kong banned Air India flights from New Delhi and Kolkata till April 24 after three passengers on Air India’s AI 316 Delhi-Kolkata-Hong Kong flight on April 16 tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival.

Passengers from India headed to Hong Kong need to have COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 48 hours prior to the journey, and are also required to undergo a post-arrival test at the airport.