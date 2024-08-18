GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India cabin crew member complains of sexual assault at London hotel

Air India sources said complaints had been made on several occasions about inadequate security at the London hotel, its dark corridors, unmanned reception and a miscreant knocking on the doors

Updated - August 18, 2024 12:49 am IST

Published - August 18, 2024 12:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
An Air India cabin crew member was sexually assaulted at a London hotel on Thursday night after an intruder entered her hotel. Photo for representational purpose only.

An Air India cabin crew member was sexually assaulted at a London hotel on Thursday night after an intruder entered her hotel. Photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: iStockphoto

An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly sexually assaulted at a London hotel on Thursday night after an intruder entered her room.

Air India sources said the incident happened at Radisson Red Hotel in Heathrow, London, and added that the crew had on many occasions raised the issue of inadequate safety at the hotel where the crew have been stalked.

The survivor was taken to a hospital and is now on her way back to Mumbai, said airline sources.

Watch | Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Indian doctors observe a 24 hour strike

“We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling,” the airline said in a press statement.

The matter is also being pursued with the local police and the hotel management.

Sources said that complaints had been made on several occasions in the past about inadequate security at the London hotel, its dark corridors, unmanned reception and a miscreant knocking on the doors.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / United Kingdom

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.