Air India cabin crew member complains of sexual assault at London hotel

An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly sexually assaulted at a London hotel on Thursday night after an intruder entered her room.

Air India sources said the incident happened at Radisson Red Hotel in Heathrow, London, and added that the crew had on many occasions raised the issue of inadequate safety at the hotel where the crew have been stalked.

The survivor was taken to a hospital and is now on her way back to Mumbai, said airline sources.

“We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling,” the airline said in a press statement.

The matter is also being pursued with the local police and the hotel management.

Sources said that complaints had been made on several occasions in the past about inadequate security at the London hotel, its dark corridors, unmanned reception and a miscreant knocking on the doors.