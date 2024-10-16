Air India bomb scare: Canadian Air Force plane ferries passengers from Iqaluit airport

A Canadian Air Force aircraft is ferrying stranded passengers on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) of an Air India flight from Iqaluit airport to Chicago, hours after the flight was diverted to the airport due to a bomb threat.

The flight was diverted to Iqaluit airport in Canada on a day there were atleast six threats received from various Indian airlines. The flight had 211 passengers, including 20 crew members.

Air India took to x and said, “Passengers are being ferried on a Canadian Air Force aircraft that has taken off from Iqaluit at 03:54 hrs UTC and is expected to land in Chicago at around 07:48 hrs UTC.”

On Monday (October 14, 2024) too, there were similar bomb threats issued to an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York and two other international flights of IndiGo originating from Mumbai. These too were declared to be hoaxes by the security agencies.

Air India, which has faced these threats on two consecutive days on its long-haul international flights, said in the statement that it will consider legal action against those responsible for the hoax threats to recover damages incurred by the airline.

