Air India announces second international ramp up in 2 months

New flights from Mumbai to New York, Paris and Frankfurt

November 23, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

In its second major international ramp up in recent months, Air India on Wednesday announced new flights from Mumbai to New York, Paris and Frankfurt, and the resumption of non-stop flights from Delhi to Copenhagen, Milan and Vienna.

The new Mumbai-New York service will operate daily to John F Kennedy International Airport from February 14, 2023. It will take Air India’s India-US frequency to 47 non-stop flights per week. Along with the last round of expansion announced in September, Air India has now grown its US network by more than 50%.

Air India will also launch thrice weekly flights on Mumbai to Paris route, and four weekly flights on Mumbai to Frankfurt next quarter.

Air India will add four weekly flights on Delhi-Milan route from February 1, 2023, and thrice-weekly flights on Delhi- Vienna and Delhi-Copenhagen from February 18 and March 1, 2023 respectively.

With the resumption of these flights, Air India will serve 7 cities in Europe with 79 weekly non-stop flights - 48 to the United Kingdom and 31 to Continental Europe.

