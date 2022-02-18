Air India announces flights to Ukraine

Flights start next week

Air India on Friday said it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine next week.

These flights are scheduled for February 22, 24 and 26, it tweeted. The flights would operate to the Boryspil International Airport.

In response to requests on the micro-blogging site for more flights, the airline stated that it was “in the process of increasing the number [of flights]”.

Complaints

The Embassy of India in Kyiv has been flooded with complaints about non-availability of flights ever since its advisory urging Indian citizens to leave the country due to the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

On Thursday, the government removed the cap on the number of flights permitted between the two countries, allowing airlines to mount additional flights to cater to the increase in demand for travel back to India.

So far, no Indian carrier was flying to Ukraine. The Ukraine International Airlines, however, has direct flights to India and other airlines like Air Arabia, FlyDubai and Qatar Airways have one-stop flights to India.