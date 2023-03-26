ADVERTISEMENT

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collide mid-air; 2 air traffic controllers suspended

March 26, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Kathmandu

The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter

PTI

The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A major tragedy was averted on March 24 when an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came close to collision mid-air but the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster, authorities said in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two employees of the air traffic controller department for "carelessness", according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula.

On Friday morning, a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location, Mr. Niroula said.

After it was shown on the radar that the two aircraft were in proximity, the Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 ft, the spokesperson said.

The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter.

The CAAN has suspended the two officers, who were in charge of the control room at the time of the incident.

There was no immediate comment from Air India.

