Air Force trainees complete training

CHENNAI

20 June 2020 04:08 IST

A total of 420 Air Warriors of the Automobile Technician, Automobile Fitter and Air Force Police of Mechanical Transport Training Institute (MTTI) and Air Force Police & Security Training Institute (AFP&STI) completed their 52 weeks of rigorous training successfully and will now join the main stream of Indian Air Force, a Defence press release said.

Three foreign nationals from Nepal and Afghanistan also underwent the training. Air Commodore Dinesh Singh Dagar, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Avadi, urged the air warriors to put sustained efforts towards the continuous enhancement of knowledge and skills by keeping themselves abreast with the latest changes, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising