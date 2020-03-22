Air Force plans to work with 50% manpower

Taking note of the high probability of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) affecting the community, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has drawn up a contingency plan to work with 50% manpower at workplace and bring in weekly rotations in the event of spread of COVID-19 within the Service.

“In the eventuality of infection assuming alarming proportion, there will be a need to restrict the manpower to workplaces to 50% for better management of the emergency. All the branches and offices, therefore, need to work out a contingency plan to work with 50% manpower,” an IAF circular dated March 19 said.

“The remaining 50% of manpower should be instructed to work from home. Accordingly, a weekly roster to attend office on alternate week needs to be formulated,” it stated.

The order also stated that while deciding the roster for the first week, addressees are advised to include personnel who are involved in core activities, residing in close proximity of their office and who may use their own transport to travel to workplaces. “The plan should be ready and will only be executed on specific instruction in this regard,” it added.

Disinfection plan

The order also directed the Director General Medical Services (Air) to work out a disinfection plan for all office complexes of Air headquarters and common areas.

The IAF along with other Services has already issued safety and medical guidelines to manage the spread of COVID-19. Last week, the Army announced a plan to cut down the number of personnel functioning at the Army headquarters effective from March 23 to 31 and announced weekly rotation and staggered work schedule for those attending work.