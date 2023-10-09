Air force conducts disaster relief operations in Sikkim

October 09, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - Kolkata

The Indian Air Force has started humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations in Sikkim, devastated by a flash flood in Teesta river, a Defence official said on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Thirty-three bodies, including those of nine army jawans, have been recovered so far from slush and debris left behind by the flash flood that devastated Sikkim, while the search continued for more than 105 people who are still missing, officials in the Himalayan state said.

The Jalpaiguri district administration in adjoining northern West Bengal has said 40 bodies were fished out of the river downstream.

Officials warned that the figures reported by Sikkim and West Bengal may have some duplication even as both states were keeping each other informed of their respective rescue efforts.

"The IAF commenced its humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations from Air Force Station Bagdogra for the flood victims of Sikkim on the Air Force Day," the Defence official said.

The air force started carrying Garud commandos, communication equipment, fuel, medicines, search and rescue equipment by Chinook and MI 17 V5 helicopters to the state from Sunday, he said.

Stating that the Eastern Air Command is coordinating the humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) operations, the official said that the IAF is fully geared up to reach out to the victims of the flash floods that left the small Himalayan state in disarray.

"The helicopters are kept ready to transport the stranded tourists and local residents to safer locations as soon as the weather conditions improve," the Defence official said.

The Met Department on Monday forecast light to moderate rain at many places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the Jalpaiguri district administration in West Bengal has said they have so far recovered 40 bodies from the downstream of the Teesta River. Officials said 10 bodies have so far been identified.

Since bodies are still being found from the slush and debris left behind by Teesta in both states, the exact toll will be clear in the next few days after collating the details, officials said.

The flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, has affected 60,870 people. So far, 2,563 people have been rescued from different areas of the state, most of which have been cut off from the rest of the country, according to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

