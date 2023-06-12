HamberMenu
Air fares have reduced by 60%, are likely to decline further: Jyotiraditya Scindia 

The Union Minister was responding to comments made by Congress leader K.C. Venugopal; the leaders are engaged in a tussle over surging airfares

June 12, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia accused his former colleague Mr. Venugopal of “cherry-picking” facts. File

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia accused his former colleague Mr. Venugopal of “cherry-picking” facts. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The war of words between the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal over a surge in airfares continued on June 12, with the former claiming that there has been a considerable decrease in flight prices after the intervention of the government. 

The debate began with Mr. Venugopal’s jibe on Twitter on Saturday that the surging airfares has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that those wearing “hawai chappal” (rubber slippers) can travel on a “hawai jahaaz” (airplane) sound like a “cruel joke”. 

Mr. Scindia, who was Corporate Affairs Minister during the UPA era, accused his former colleague Mr. Venugopal of “cherry picking” facts and forgetting “the step-brotherly treatment given to civil aviation during UPA rule.”      

The Minister claimed that the government quickly took cognisance of the surge in air fares in the routes that were serviced by GoFirst, then went bust recently. An advisory was issued to the airlines to self-regulate fares and the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation was told to closely monitor the fares.

“Fares have reduced by up to 60%, and are likely to decline further,” he asserted. 

