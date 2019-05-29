Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa gets baton of COSC chief

Outgoing Chairman of the Chief of Staff Committee (COSC) and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba on Wednesday handed over the baton of the COSC to Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Birender Singh Dhanoa.

“ACM Dhanoa will be the Chairman of COSC with effect from May 31, 2019, consequent to relinquishment of charge by Admiral Sunil Lanba upon superannuation,’’ the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The COSC comprises the three Service Chiefs with the senior most of them being the Chairman.

Adm. Lanba is set to retire on May 31 after four decades of service. Vice Admiral Karambir Singh has been named as the next Navy Chief.

However, the appointment of Vice Adm. Singh has been challenged by Vice Admiral Bimal Verma in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) over being superceded for the top post despite him being the most senior.

Last week, the tribunal set May 29 as the date of hearing and asked the government to submit all files pertaining to the selection of Navy Chief.