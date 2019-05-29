National

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa gets baton of COSC chief

Chief of Air Staff ACM B.S. Dhanoa receives the baton of Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, from Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sunil Lanba.

Chief of Air Staff ACM B.S. Dhanoa receives the baton of Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, from Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sunil Lanba.  

more-in

The COSC comprises the three Service Chiefs with the senior most of them being the Chairman.

Outgoing Chairman of the Chief of Staff Committee (COSC) and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba on Wednesday handed over the baton of the COSC to Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Birender Singh Dhanoa.

“ACM Dhanoa will be the Chairman of COSC with effect from May 31, 2019, consequent to relinquishment of charge by Admiral Sunil Lanba upon superannuation,’’ the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The COSC comprises the three Service Chiefs with the senior most of them being the Chairman.

Adm. Lanba is set to retire on May 31 after four decades of service. Vice Admiral Karambir Singh has been named as the next Navy Chief.

However, the appointment of Vice Adm. Singh has been challenged by Vice Admiral Bimal Verma in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) over being superceded for the top post despite him being the most senior.

Last week, the tribunal set May 29 as the date of hearing and asked the government to submit all files pertaining to the selection of Navy Chief.

Comments
Related Topics National
armed Forces
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2019 6:06:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/air-chief-marshal-dhanoa-gets-baton-of-cosc-chief/article27283810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story