Air Asia stops operations in Tripura sector

Low-cost carrier Air Asia has stopped its operations in the Tripura sector without citing any reason. It closed down its office at the MBB Airport here on August 7.
Air Asia had launched its flight services from Agartala on October 20 last year to Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal and New Delhi. It introduced a weekly 14 flights calendar in the Tripura sector at the persistent requests of the State government.
However, it closed its operations within nine months of launching. Sources in the aviation sector on Monday said the drop in passengers owing to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the airline to suspend operations.
Air Asia had recruited 36 contractual staff for its ground force to manage flight operations at the Agartala airport. They have only been told about flight termination by the management.
Earlier SpiceJet has closed its operations. With the departure of two airlines, Indigo and Air India are presently operating in the Tripura sector.
