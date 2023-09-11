HamberMenu
Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport after take-off due to suspected hydraulic failure

It landed at the airport safely at midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported, sources said.

September 11, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Kochi

PTI
An Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airportdue to a technical problem | file photo

An Air Asia flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members air returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport here, airport sources said on Monday. The Kochi-Bengaluru flight, which left for Bengaluru late Sunday night, suffered a technical problem soon after take off at 11:15 p.m.

A full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned to Kochi due to a suspected hydraulic failure.

It landed at the airport safely at midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported, sources said.

The emergency was withdrawn immediately after the safe landing of the the aircraft, they added.

