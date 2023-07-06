AIMPLB rejects Law Commission’s proposal to seek views on UCC

July 06, 2023 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on July 5 “registered its objections” to the Law Commission’s decision to seek “views and ideas on Uniform Civil Code”.

“The terms for the suggestions to be invited are missing. It appears that the issue has been floated in the public domain in vague terms or in a ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” the Board said, contending that the issue was a “purely legal” one which has been reduced to “fodder for politics and consumption of media-driven propaganda”.

“Muslims in India will not be agreeable to lose their identity,” the Board reiterated, adding, “Majoritarian morality must not supersede personal laws, religious freedom and minority rights in the name of a code which remains an enigma.”

‘Already rejected’

The Board also noted that the issue had been raised and dealt with just a few years ago, when the Commission had rejected the idea of a UCC for the next decade. “This Commission’s predecessor had examined the same issue and reached a conclusion that Uniform Civil Code was neither necessary nor desirable. Within such a short span of time, it is surprising to see the Commission again seeking public opinion without there being a blueprint as to what the Commission intends to do,” AIMPLB spokesman S.Q.R. Ilyas said.

He pointed out that Islamic law is a religious text, which is a matter of Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and cannot be impaired or repealed. “The followers of Islam find themselves bound by those injunctions and the same are non-negotiable. Personal relationship of Muslims is guided by their personal laws directly derived from the Quran and sunnah. This aspect is linked with their identity. Muslims in India will not be agreeable to lose this identity for which there is space within the Constitutional framework of our country,” said Mr Ilyas, adding, “National integrity, safety and security and fraternity is best preserved if we maintain the diversity of our country by permitting minorities and tribal communities to be governed by their personal laws.”

‘Pluralist ethos’

The AIMLB representation highlighted the pluralist ethos of the country, discussing in detail the principles of secularism, gender justice and equality. “Prevalence of multiple personal laws is consistent with religio-cultural rights of the members of Indian communities flowing from the conjoint reading of Articles 25, 26 and 29 of the Constitution. The application of such laws as per the religio-cultural norms of different communities/tribes should be celebrated as the shining example of robust democracy,” the Board’s representation claimed.

The AIMPLB contended that even the Special Marriage Act, 1954 was “not only designed as per the majoritarian morality but provides exceptions for customary laws”.

“The complexities of the Uniform Civil Code were realized by the Constituent Assembly back in 1949. A single day debate witnessed strong opposition by the Muslim community. It is relevant to remember the clarification of Dr Ambedkar at the end of the debate: ‘It is perfectly possible that the future Parliament may make a provision by way of making a beginning that the Code shall apply only to those who make a declaration that they are prepared to be bound by it, so that in the initial stage the application of the Code may be purely voluntary’,” the AIMPLB representation said.