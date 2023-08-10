HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi talks of minorities’ issues, Trinamool’s Moitra says no-trust motion not bring down anything but to resurrect Constitutional values

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi talks of minorities issues, Trinamool Mahua Moitra says no-trust motion not to bring down anything ‘but to resurrect Constitutional values’

August 10, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

All IndiaMajlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra made sharp interventions during the no-confidence debate on Thursday by raising issues of minorities and majoritarian politics.

Referring to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) front as “chowkidar” and the Opposition front as “dukandar” (store owner), Mr. Owaisi said neither front opens their mouth when minorities are oppressed. From calling Bilkis Bano’s rapists sanskari (cultured) to previous instances of Muslims being mob-lynched to the more recent incident of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff opening fire on Muslim passengers, the AIMIM leader said that an atmosphere of hate was prevalent.

“In recent times in a train, a uniformed terrorist after killing his senior went to different compartments, asked names, saw beards and then killed Muslims after saying that if you want to stay in this country, you have to vote for Modi. I want to know from the government if this is not an excellent example of radicalism and extremism? If it is so what is the government going to do about it,” he said.

Mr. Owaisi also raised the issue 750 buildings in Nuh being demolished without following due process of law because they belonged to Muslims and referred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court calling it “ethnic cleansing”.

Referring to the Quit India slogan being used by BJP members, he said that they would stop it if they know that Yusuf Meher Ali had coined the slogan and Mahatma Gandhi had spread across the country.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

In a stinging attack, Ms. Moitra said the the Opposition bloc has been forced to bring a motion “not to bring down anything but to resurrect something – to resurrect India’s founding principles of equality and secularism which this government has buried six-feet under...”

“We are here to ask questions in our ‘tum abhi chup raho republic’ [now you remain quiet republic] - where the honourable PM [Narendra Modi] tells the Governor ‘chup raho’, where we as elected MPs in this House are routinely told ‘chup raho’. This motion is to break omertà, this code of silence in Manipur, the most pressing issue of the day on which we are all supposed to ‘raho chup’,” the Trinamool member said.

In Manipur, the BJP’s “majoritarian bravado” is destroying a State and tearing apart its people, Ms. Moitra alleged.

Related Topics

parliament / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.