AIMIM member held for FB posts on Mamata

A madrasa teacher, who is also a member of Hyderabad-based AIMIM, was arrested here early on Thursday for allegedly posting ‘objectionable’ remarks on social media against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a police officer said.

Motiur Rahman of Chanchol area, Malda district, was taken into custody around 2 a.m., hours after his comments against Ms. Banerjee and her dispensation went viral on Facebook, the officer said.

