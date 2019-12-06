AIMIM member held for FB posts on Mamata

A madrasa teacher, who is also a member of Hyderabad-based AIMIM, was arrested here early on Thursday for allegedly posting ‘objectionable’ remarks on social media against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a police officer said.
Motiur Rahman of Chanchol area, Malda district, was taken into custody around 2 a.m., hours after his comments against Ms. Banerjee and her dispensation went viral on Facebook, the officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.