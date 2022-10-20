AIIMS issues SOPs for treating sitting Members of Parliament

AIIMS, New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the new set of standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by M. Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, aimed at streamlining treatment arrangements for sitting Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the out-patient department, emergency consultation, and in-patient hospitalisation.

Stating that this goes against the culture of AIIMS and promotes “VIP culture”, the FAIMA on Thursday wrote to the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking his urgent intervention. The association said that the latest orders had adversely affected the morale of doctors, and added that inequality in terms of healthcare was unacceptable.

Rohan Krishnan, president, FAIMA, said that it was disheartening that an institution like AIIMS was setting a bad precedent for the country. “Every patient in this country deserves good treatment — that includes an MP and also a homeless person,” Dr. Krishnan said.

On Thursday, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FRDA) also condemned the move and said that no patient should suffer at the cost of another’s privileges. “Having said this, a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn’t hamper patient care,’’ the FRDA noted.

Meanwhile, in his letter to Y.M. Kandpal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, earlier this week, the AIIMS Director said that duty officers, who are qualified medical professionals, from the Department of Hospital Administration will be available in the AIIMS control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements. “...the officer on duty will be the nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for sitting MPs,” the letter said.

The AIIMS Director in his communication said that in case a sitting MP requires OPD consultation from a specialty/super-specialty department, the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Secretariat or the personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him details about the ailment and a specialist/super-specialist doctor to be consulted.

Also, in case of an emergency situation, where the MP requires immediate medical management, the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide details of the ailment, so that the duty officer can guide them on which emergency services the MP should be brought to — the main emergency service, Trauma Centre, or eye emergency.

For in-patient hospitalisation of an MP, the treating faculty will send a brief note to the Medical Superintendent on the ailment, the proposed line of management, and the expected duration of stay.

“It will be countersigned by the medical superintendent and will be sent to the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the given email ID by the medical superintendent’s office,” Dr. Srinivas’ letter said.

AIIMS Delhi further tweeted that it has always had a 24x7 control room for the coordination of medical care of patients from all walks of life, and resident doctors and faculty from the Department of Hospital Administration work here to ease logistics and expedite treatment for the poorest of the poor.