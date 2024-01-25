GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIIMS-Delhi Smart Card to cover all payments; no cash from April

This was done to move to digital payments mode and to improve patient convenience

January 25, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
AIIMS. File.

AIIMS. File. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

No cash payment shall be accepted at any counters other than at the ‘AIIMS Smart Card’ top-up counters which shall be operationalised in multiple locations and shall operate on 24x7 basis, a statement issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said on Wednesday.

The AIIMS Smart Card, which will start from March 31, began as a pilot project in some departments of the premier health institute.

In the order, AIIMS Director Dr. M. Srinivas referred to the office memorandum issued on November 17, 2022, advising that ‘AIIMS Smart Card’ facility for patients and their attendants shall be started with effect from April 15, 2023, in collaboration with the State Bank of India. 

This was done to move to digital payments mode and to improve patient convenience so that they do not have to stand in queues for making payments for various investigations and procedures or for getting snacks/food in cafeteria etc, the order stated.

It added that AIIMS Smart Card which has been started on pilot basis in few areas should be operationalised pan AIIMS New Delhi for all sorts of payments by March 31.

Related Topics

Delhi / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.