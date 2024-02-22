AIIMS Delhi introduces steps to make the institute tout and bribe-free

February 22, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, which witnesses amongst the highest footfall of patients across India — catering to about 1.5 million outpatients and 80,000 inpatients every year, according to its own figures — has introduced measures to become tout and bribe-free.

The organisation has become the first medical institute to embark on the exercise at this scale where every staff (including outsourced members) of the institute will participate to ensure the safety of patients.

AIIMS director Dr. M. Srinivas said the proactive measures, including establishment of a dedicated WhatsApp complaint line and bringing in collective responsibility and accountability of all staff at AIIMS etc were all aimed at safeguarding patients from exploitation/fleecing by unauthorised individuals. “The measures will be effective immediately,’’ said the director.

He further explained: “It has come to our attention during interactions with patients and their relatives that some individuals, masquerading as facilitators, are exploiting vulnerable patients by offering dubious services, medications, or referrals outside the premises of AIIMS, Delhi. These unscrupulous practices are detrimental to patient welfare and undermine the integrity of our institution. The well-being and trust of our patients are paramount.” The newly introduced measures are in response to these complaints, he noted.

Dedicated number

The institute under its new measures has now brought in a dedicated WhatsApp number, 9355023969, which will be exclusively for the reporting of incidents related to patient exploitation, including instances of soliciting bribes.

“This number will be prominently displayed in English and Hindi across all areas of the institution, including OPDs, wards, waiting areas, stores, and pharmacies. The Security Department will monitor this number 24/7. Upon receiving a complaint, a rapid response team will be dispatched for immediate verification. Genuine complaints will be swiftly addressed, and a detailed log of all complaints and actions taken will be maintained,’’ said a note released by the institute.

It added that ensuring a tout-free and bribe-free environment is the collective responsibility of every staff member.

“In cases where patient exploitation is verified, swift action will be taken, including relieving outsourced security staff from duty and suspending regular AIIMS security staff, pending investigation. Additionally, accountability measures will be enforced against those responsible for supervisory oversight in the respective areas,’’ the institute noted, adding that the aim of these various measures is to ensure a safe and transparent environment where patients receive the highest standards of care without fear of exploitation.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry, in response to a Parliament question late last year, had said that vigilance cell in all AIIMS across India examined and took action on all complaints related to alleged corrupt practices and victimisation of patients.

Minister of State in the Health Ministry, Bharati Pravin Pawar, added that to eliminate victimisation of patients in the last two years 123 middlemen and brokers engaged in supply of medicines and medical equipment have been identified and handed over to the police by the AIIMS, Delhi.

“In addition, two staff members were identified and chargesheeted under Rule 14 of Central Civil Service (CCA) Rules, 1965 on charges of corruption. In AIIMS, Patna two outsourced employees were found to be engaged in corrupt activities and their services were terminated. AIIMS, Patna, Vigilance Cell has issued a public notice to create awareness among the people regarding corrupt practices,’’ she told the Parliament.

