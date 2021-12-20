AICTE issues directive to colleges

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has directed all engineering and technical colleges in the country to ensure their faculty members do not participate in conferences organised by countries which are not recognised by the Indian government.

The stern directive by the technical education regulator came following an objection raised by the Cyprus government with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after some Indian academics participated in a conference organised in the occupied part of the Republic of Cyprus.

“The institutions have also been asked to instruct their faculty members to not become party to any event organised in states or countries not recognised by the Indian government,” a senior AICTE official said.