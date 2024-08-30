A Delhi Court on Friday (August 30, 2024) granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a bribery case related to the AIADMK's "two leaves" election symbol.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to him on a personal bond of ₹5 lakh.

Mr. Chandrasekhar has been accused of acting as a middleman for AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran and trying to bribe an Election Commission official to secure the party's two leaves symbol for the faction led by V.K. Sasikala.

Mr. Chandrasekhar will, however, remain in jail in other pending cases lodged against him.