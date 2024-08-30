GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK ‘two-leaves’ symbol case: Delhi court grants bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

The alleged conman will continue to remain in jail for other charges

Updated - August 30, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 06:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
He has been accused of acting as a middleman for AIADMK leader and for bribing an ECI official. File

He has been accused of acting as a middleman for AIADMK leader and for bribing an ECI official. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi Court on Friday (August 30, 2024) granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a bribery case related to the AIADMK's "two leaves" election symbol.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to him on a personal bond of ₹5 lakh.

Delhi L-G sanctions CBI inquiry against jail official who ‘extorted’ money from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Mr. Chandrasekhar has been accused of acting as a middleman for AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran and trying to bribe an Election Commission official to secure the party's two leaves symbol for the faction led by V.K. Sasikala.

Mr. Chandrasekhar will, however, remain in jail in other pending cases lodged against him.

