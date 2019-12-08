National

AIADMK to support Bill in Rajya Sabha

TMC to oppose its tabling in LS; CPI(M) to demand removal of ‘religion’ and ‘country’ clauses

The AIADMK, which has 11 members in the Rajya Sabha, confirmed on Sunday that it would support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, paving the way for its smooth passage in the Upper House.

“We have decided to support the Bill. Whatever reservations we have we will express in the House. But if it comes down to voting, we will vote in favour,” a top party leader said.

The AIADMK was prevaricating on the issue, but has agreed to come on board. The BJD with seven members, the TRS with six and the YSR Congress with two are already on board. With this, the treasury benches will easily sail through the 120 mark.

The Trinamool Congress is likely to move a motion opposing the tabling of the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The CPI(M) will also move two amendments demanding removal of the ‘religion’ and ‘country’ clauses.

